The Standout Fashion Looks at Time’s 2022 Women of the Year Gala

Time hosted its 2022 Women of the Year gala Tuesday Night on International Women’s Day to celebrate a set of female figures who are working to create a better future for women.

The gala brought together some of the year’s honorees, including Kerry Washington, Kacey Musgraves, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Allyson Felix, as well as other prominent female figures such as Katie Couric, Alexandra Daddario, Charli D’Amelio and others to celebrate the occasion.

“The pandemic underscored the ways in which broken systems hurt women, from rising domestic violence to disproportionate job losses,” wrote Time executive editor Naina Bajekal and senior editor Lucy Feldman about the honorees. “When we sat down last fall to conceive a version of this project that could become an ongoing tradition, we chose to spotlight leaders who are working to create a better future for women everywhere.”

Several honorees made an equal impact on the red carpet with their high-fashion looks. Musgraves looked to Rodarte’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection, wearing a blush pink floral dress accented with black latex gloves. Washington chose to spotlight the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with her look by wearing a Ukrainian flag brooch on her black sequined Peter Do dress from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The two women posed on the red carpet with each other’s magazine covers.

Kacey Musgraves and Kerry Washington at the 2022 Time Women of the Year Gala. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actress Kate Bosworth also looked to Rodarte for the gala, wearing a bright blue dress with a loose-fitting bustier. Felix also went with a bright hue for the red carpet, wearing a bubblegum pink blazer over a matching crop top and shorts.

D’Amelio went with a pastel yellow color for the red carpet, wearing a Prada satin minidress paired with silver brushed leather sandals and a crystal-embellished satin clutch.

