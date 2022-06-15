The Standout Fashion Moments From the Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival returned last week, with many stars coming together in an array of high-fashion looks.

The annual film festival has seen Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Katie Holmes and more stars walk the red carpet in celebration of their many projects in looks straight off the runways of brands like Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Area, Chanel and more.

Chanel, for one, has hosted several events during the Tribeca Film Festival, including a luncheon and dinner celebrating female artists and other award winners. The events have brought together celebrities like Penélope Cruz, Lucy Boynton, Amandla Stenberg, Andie MacDowell and more stars that have left an impression for their looks.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the best fashion moments that took place during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Read on for more.

Jessica Chastain in Ralph Lauren

Jessica Chastain at the Tribeca Film Festival Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

For the premiere of “The Forgiven,” Chastain walked the red carpet in a menswear-inspired look from Ralph Lauren’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The Oscar-winning actress wore a black georgette halter-neck dress paired with a cream silk tie.

Katie Holmes in Chloé

Katie Holmes attends “Alone Together” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Actress and director Katie Holmes attended the premiere of her film “Alone Together” wearing a matching hand-crocheted set from Chloé’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The look consisted of a white tank top and long flared skirt that took 180 hours to create, according to Chloé.

Dakota Johnson in Area

Dakota Johnson wearing Area at the Tribeca Film Festival ZapatA/MEGA

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

Penélope Cruz Lexie Moreland/WWD

Dakota Johnson had her latest standout fashion moment at the premiere of her film “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” wearing a look from Area’s 2022 collection 02. Johnson’s look was a structured white backless blazer dress embellished with crystal detailing. She paired the look with matching hoop diamond earrings from Ana Khouri.

For the 15th annual Chanel & Artists Dinner, Penélope Cruz stunned in a pink silk jacquard dress from the design house’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the dress with the Coco Crush Chanel Fine Jewelry ring in 18-karat gold with diamonds.

Dove Cameron in Versace

Actress and musician Dove Cameron went the vintage route for the premiere of her film, “Vengeance,” during the Tribeca Film Festival. Cameron wore a black, lace-embellished gown from the Versace spring 1997 collection. The dress was provided by Tab Vintage.

Issa Rae in Rodarte

Joining Cameron at the premiere of “Vengeance,” Issa Rae also went with black lace. The actress and producer wore a tulle lace dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 rtw collection paired with black strappy heels.

Megan Fox in Sportmax

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Tribeca Film Festival ZapatA/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez at the Tribeca Film Festival AP

Megan Fox brought her signature sultry style to the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of “Taurus” wearing a bright red latex dress from the Sportmax fall 2022 rtw collection. She posed on the red carpet alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a white Dolce & Gabbana double-breasted suit.

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the Tribeca Film Festival last week for the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, “Halftime.” For the premiere, Lopez wore a formfitting Tom Ford gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a 15-carat diamond ring.

