The Major Fashion Brands Participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are just a few days away and many major fashion brands are celebrating the Winter Games by creating high-tech uniforms for the athletes or creating capsule collections for fans.

Ralph Lauren is back to design the official Team USA uniform, sticking with the traditional red, white and blue colorway in a collection of winter wear that’s also designed with temperature-responsive fabric that expands and contracts on the wearer in response to temperature changes.

Kim Kardashian West’s Skims brand is also continuing its partnership with Team USA as the official sponsor of the team’s loungewear, sleepwear and innerwear. Kardashian West embarked on the partnership for the Summer Tokyo Olympics.

Other nations are also getting their uniforms designed by major brands. In a big shift from the country’s denim uniforms for the Summer Games designed by Hudson’s Bay, Team Canada has joined with Lululemon on a multiyear Olympics partnership starting with the Winter Games. This Olympics, the athleticwear brand took inspiration from the red maple leaf on the country’s flag, creating activewear pieces in a rich red hue for the athletes.

Here, WWD looks at the major fashion brands that are participating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Read on for more.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia’s Team USA curling team uniform. Courtesy of Columbia

Columbia Sportswear is creating the official uniforms for the Team USA curling team. The brand is creating jackets, jerseys, pants and accessories designed in a four-way stretch fabric to optimize mobility. The pieces are also made with abrasion-resistant materials and Columbia’s Omni-Wick technology for accelerated moisture evaporation.

A style from Kith’s Olympics collection. Courtesy of Kith

Kith has created another Olympic-themed collection to celebrate the winter games. The 27-piece collection features reimagined versions of Kith staples and includes a new logo designed by Kith for the partnership.

The pieces include a midi puffer jacket and quilted track jacket in white with a custom snow mountain graphic. Other pieces include hoodies, cardigans, reversible bucket hats, socks, water bottles and snowboards.

Lululemon’s Team Canada uniforms. Getty Images for lululemon

Lululemon has signed a multiyear partnership with Team Canada to design the country’s Olympic uniforms. For the Winter Olympics, the team’s uniforms take inspiration from the red maple leaf in Canada’s flag, with pieces like puffer jackets, sweaters and leggings made in a rich red hue. The maple leaf is also embossed on some pieces, like the Team Canada bag.

Ralph Lauren’s Team USA uniform.

Ralph Lauren is back to design the official Team USA uniforms, creating the garments with a signature temperature technology. The team’s Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform includes an anorak, midlayer jacket, pants, gloves and boots in a red, white and blue colorway. The uniform is designed with Ralph Lauren’s signature pony logo, as well as that of Team USA.

The brand incorporated an Intelligent Insulation technology into the garments, which is a temperature-responsive fabric made with two materials that expand and contract in response to temperature changes.

Customers can also buy the uniform through Lauren’s website and at select retail stores.

Skims

Chloe Kim for Skims’ Olympics collection. Courtesy of Skims

Kim Kardashian West’s Skims has signed on again to be the official Team USA sponsor for loungewear, sleepwear and innerwear. Kardashian West started the partnership for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The brand released the ad campaign for the partnership on Jan. 13, with Olympians like snowboarder Chloe Kim, Paralympic cross-country skier and rower Oksana Master, bobsled champion Aja Evans, figure skater Madison Chock, professional short track and speed skater Maame Biney and figure skater Amber Glenn modeling the pieces.

The collection of tank tops, boxers, leggings, T-shirts, sports bras, underwear and sweatpants is available on the Skims website.

Spyder

A look from the Spyder x Eric Haze Olympics collection. Courtesy of Spyder

Apparel label Spyder has teamed with artist Eric Haze to design the uniforms for Team USA’s ski teams. Haze’s collection includes outerwear, base layers and accessories that are sustainable and include the artist’s star logo and hand-painted pattern work. Spyder and Haze created the collection based on direct feedback from athletes to create uniforms that were comfortable and efficient.

A similar collection is being offered on Spyder’s website for purchase, ranging in price from $25 to $149.

Volcom

Volcom is the official outfitter for Team USA’s snowboarding team, with the uniforms sporting a red, white and blue striped faux rabbit’s foot for good luck. The brand is creating three uniforms for the team, which include the Owl 3 Layer Gore-Tex jacket and relaxed fit L Gore-Tex pants and a “Brighton” freestyle-inspired jacket and “Hotlapper” sweatpants. The brand is releasing a similar apparel collection on its website for Olympics fans.

READ MORE HERE:

What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022

Boys Lie Teams With Ariel Tejada for Second Fashion Collaboration

Sports Illustrated Announces New Advertising Mandate for Swimsuit Issue