Gwen Stefani, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and More to Appear at YouTube’s Second Beauty Festival

YouTube’s annual festival will include appearances from more than 50 celebrities, influencers and brands and include shoppable content.

2022 YouTube Beauty Festival Lineup, Details
Gwen Stefani, Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross are in the lineup of the 2022 YouTube Beauty Festival. WWD/Variety

YouTube is gearing up for its second annual Beauty Festival with the help of many of today’s biggest celebrities, influencer and brands.

The company announced on Tuesday that the likes of Gwen Stefani, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, PatrickStarrr, Jackie Aina, Jen Atkin and many others will participate in the Beauty Festival, which will take place on YouTube on June 16 starting at 7 p.m. EST.

YouTube’s Beauty Festival will include tutorials, reviews and getting-ready videos with the celebrities and influencers. Segments include a “self care swap” between Bieber and Atkin, a getting ready in the shower video with Ross, the founder of hair care brand Pattern Beauty, and a makeup tutorial by makeup artist Violet Chachki, among others.

This year’s YouTube Beauty Festival will also be the company’s first shoppable event. YouTube is first teaming with Glossier to kick off its “Shoppable Shorts Challenge” starting Wednesday, where Glossier will debut its new eyeliner exclusively through YouTube Shorts. Viewers can buy the product directly through the YouTube Shorts videos.

Viewers can also shop the livestreams during the beauty festival from brands like Dyson, Lancôme, NuFace, Olaplex, Cay Skin by Winnie Harlow, Half Magic and others.

According to YouTube, its first Beauty Festival last year had more than 6 million views and included appearances by Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Appleton, Millie Bobby Brown, Selena Gomez and many others.

READ MORE HERE: 

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2022 

Kim Kardashian Debuts Skkn by Kim Skin Care Line 

Scarlett Johansson Talks Her Skin Care Brand The Outset 

Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Launches More Lip Products 

