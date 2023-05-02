The Best Men’s Fashion at the 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala had no shortage of standout looks — especially among the men.

Monday night’s gala, which celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s new exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” brought together many of today’s biggest male celebrities across music, film, TV and sports. Many of the stars used the red carpet as a way to let their own personal style shine, while others paid homage to the late Chanel designer.

Actor Jeremy Pope was among the many attendees who gave a nod to Lagerfeld with his look. Pope worked with Balmain for a custom outfit, which consisted of a 10-meter-long train designed with a hand-drawn illustration of Lagerfeld. The train was the work of 70 seamstresses and utilized 5,000 meters of silk chiffon.

Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan was another guest who paid homage to Lagerfeld with his look. The actor worked with Dior Men for a three-piece suit accessorized with fingerless gloves and black sunglasses — a nod to the uniform worn by Lagerfeld for virtually all of his fashion shows and public appearances.

It wouldn’t be the Met Gala without some viral, meme-inducing looks. Take Lil Nas X, who wore one of the night’s most memorable red carpet looks. The musician worked with makeup artist Pat McGrath, who placed more than 5,000 silver Swarovski crystals all over Lil Nas X’s body. Lil Nas X accessorized the body art with a silver Dior thong.

While some stars interpreted the night’s theme more loosely, they still made an impression on Met Gala spectators. Take actor Pedro Pascal, who walked the red carpet wearing a red Valentino oversize coat over a matching dress shirt and black shorts, or Bad Bunny, in a white, backless Jacquemus suit.

