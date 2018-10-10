JE NE SAIS QUOI: For its new media campaign, 24 Sèvres, the global luxury web site owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is making fun of the usual stereotypes associated with the Parisienne.

Launching today and photographed by Cecy Young, the campaign features four women posing as counter-examples of Parisian clichés in what the online retailer is touting as a refreshing approach to idealized French style, known for its understated and effortless approach to fashion.

The tone is tongue-in-cheek: French model and actress Audrey Marnay is seen wearing a bright yellow Loewe coat on a visual stating “The Parisienne Only Wears Black,” while Nineties icon Georgina Grenville lifts her arms up in a fuzzy Dries Van Noten fake fur coat on the image headlined “The Parisienne Never Shaves.”

Since opening in 2017 as the online arm of Left Bank department store Le Bon Marché, 24 Sèvres has favored a distinctly Parisian point of view in its selection of brands.

“With this campaign, we wanted to highlight our Parisian roots, but also poke a little fun at them, making sure to address both our local consumers and women worldwide,” said Pauline Dollé-Labbé, marketing director at 24 Sèvres.

The two other models featured in the campaign are influencer Louise Follain and 18-year-old new face Exaucée Makuiza.

All models mix and match brands carried by the online retailer: Follain is seen relaxing at a Parisian terrace in a cream Jacquemus blazer with Aurélie Bidermann bracelets for “The Parisienne Is Always Stressed,” while Makuiza is depicted riding a bike in a Vanessa Seward coat with a black Courrèges fanny pack in the “The Parisienne Doesn’t Work Out” image. Brand names are listed at the bottom of each of the four visuals, mirroring credits on a fashion shoot.

The campaign was created for 24 Sèvres by Parisian advertising agency Mad & Women. “By offering an alternate vision of Parisian women, we create a new perception in which each woman can embrace her own personality, lifestyle and take on fashion exactly as she wishes,” said Christelle Delarue, founder and director of the agency.

The images will appear on billboards in the Parisian metro, and in print and digital in French media. They will be broadcast in digital form in the U.S.