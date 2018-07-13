LONDON — 24 Sèvres is continuing its commitment to offer exclusive product from LVMH-owned labels that don’t have wide e-commerce presence.

After teaming with Céline on an exclusive range, the retailer’s next project includes the release of an exclusive capsule with Louis Vuitton.

Five of the most buzzy products from the label’s fall 2018 collection have been reissued for the capsule, including a black logo dress, the popular “Vanity” structured tote bag in taupe, the “Party” aviator sunglasses in blue-tinged frames and the famous Archlight sneakers recreated in a blue, yellow and white color palette.

“As the exclusive retailer for Louis Vuitton, 24 Sèvres has been a partner of the Maison since day one. This collaboration was a natural next step,” said a company representative, pointing to the retailer’s commitment to offering unique pieces that can’t be found anywhere else.

“This has informed the regular capsules and collaborations released since the launch in June 2017. Exclusive product is at the center of our product strategy.”

The retailer added that more capsules are in the works and it’s looking to engage a mix of luxury and contemporary labels that reflect the “mix and match Parisian lifestyle” and the way its brick-and-mortar counterpart, Le Bon Marché is curated.

Providing a seamless customer experience is another priority for the company which has just introduced a new version of its website featuring “improved navigation, new product pages and increased onsite opportunities to share product selections.”