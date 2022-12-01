×
24S Taps Chinese Designer Chen Peng for Unisex Capsule

The 23-piece capsule takes cues from the brand's signature puffer styles as well as new looks from its recent collections.

A look from the Chen Peng x 24S capsule collection
A look from the Chen Peng x 24S capsule collection Courtesy

Chinese fashion designer Chen Peng, the winner of the inaugural Yu Prize and a semifinalist of this year’s LVMH Prize, has created a 23-piece capsule collection for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned e-tailer 24S.

The unisex capsule takes cues from the brand’s signature puffer styles as well as new looks from its recent collections.

One of the statement pieces is an oversized scarf in pink and blue with the shape of a hand at both ends. The designer called it a “lovers’ cuddle scarf,” as it offers “warmth and strength to people who believe in the pure power of love.”

“We have all endured the turmoil that took place in the past three years; we hope that our fans can hug themselves with the scarves and find strength and confidence. We can also share the love with our family, friends, or lovers,” he added.

A London College of Fashion graduate, Peng designed the majority of the outfits for the performers during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Riding on that momentum, Peng said he has applied for a show/presentation slot for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week in February. He received a spot at the PFW official showroom Sphere, as one of the rewards for winning the Yu Prize last year.

“We are trying to keep in touch with the fashion industry closely and get back to normal tempo as soon as possible since the epidemic situation is better now globally,” he added.

Two looks from the Chen Peng x 24S capsule collection
Two looks from the Chen Peng x 24S capsule collection. Courtesy

Maud Barrionuevo, buying and marketplace director at 24S, said the collaboration with Chen Peng is “part of our ongoing partnership with the emerging talents of the LVMH Prize, all of whom we’ve been proud to spotlight on 24S over the last few seasons.”

“This project was playful and fun, a true reflection of his poetic and dreamlike aesthetic, and we loved revisiting the puffer coat as a comforting and colorful pastel cocoon to wrap up warm in throughout the winter months,” she added.

Barrionuevo stressed that it’s “important to highlight young talents irrespective of their nationality or background.”

“We have supported Chen Peng from the beginning because we believe in his take on modern outerwear and his bold and playful vision of garments today. We are also committed to supporting Ukrainian designers like Anna October and Sleeper at this difficult time. Most of them, in addition to contending with very personal challenges, are struggling with logistical and production difficulties where their businesses are concerned,” she said.

