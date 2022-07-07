×
24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

The London-based 2021 LVMH Prize winner’s intricate lingerie-inspired looks take a “Parisian chic” twist, launching July 7

24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi
24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection. Courtesy of 24S

OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7.

The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 10 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.

The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar” aesthetic that put self-confidence top of mind.

“[Such capsules] are part of our role as a platform to give space and a voice to these new talents [that] we believe in,” she continued.

The discussions between retailer and designer zeroed in on the 24S client, someone “international but who shares this vision of a sophisticated but effortless chic of the Parisian — or rather French — aesthetic,” Barrionuevo recalled.

Dance and movement felt like the right Parisian direction for Dojaka to develop her core lingerie-inflected designs and also explore new, easier options that continued her main spring 2022 collection as well as new colors like blush pinks and creams.

She particularly enjoyed working on capsules because they “force you to think about clothes in a different way and open your mind [to] help you move forward,” particularly as an emerging designer.

A retailer like 24S is also a great way to “reach a clientele that wouldn’t ‘dare’ and find a different audience,” she thought.

“It’s inspiring to see [my designs] in tagged pictures on Instagram. It gives a new perspective beyond our little world of fashion,” Dojaka continued. “Reality is much more exciting.”

