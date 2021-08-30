×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Tory Burch Opens Multilevel Flagship on Mercer Street

Business

Gap Inc. Sees Big Q2 Gains; Ups Outlook

Business

Hudson’s Bay Co. Makes Room for Space NK

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

The up-and-coming designer created a unisex capsule, launching on 24S on Sept. 9.

24S x Charles de Vilmorin
Looks from the 24S x Charles de Vilmorin capsule Courtesy of 24S

FANTASY CAPSULE: LVMH-owned retailer 24S has tapped Charles de Vilmorin, the French fashion scene’s hottest up-and-comer, for an exclusive capsule collection set to launch online on Sept. 9.

The capsule features eight unisex pieces, including black or white cotton shirts, scarves, shorts and T-shirts, featuring the bright painterly patterns de Vilmorin has become known for, from florals to hearts and faces. A pair of denim embellished with surrealist-inspired eyes on the back is among the highlights.

His aim was simple: To channel the ideas of “freedom, fantasy and poetry,” his label has become synonymous with ever since its 2020 launch, after France’s first lockdown.

“The collection is unisex, simply because I want it to appeal to everyone, and I reject the notion that people should be locked into terms, labels or categories like ‘woman’ or ‘man,'” said the young designer.

In February, he was named creative director at Rochas and plans to release his first collection during Paris Fashion Week in September. He is also one of the nine finalists for this year’s edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

Given this quick rise, there was an opportunity to use the 24S platform to introduce the brand to a bigger, global audience, according to the retailer’s global buying director Maud Barrionuevo. 

“We have followed his journey with great interest from the beginning, and we are delighted to support his tremendous talent with this exclusive edit, created for 24S,” Barrionuevo added.

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad