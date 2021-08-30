24S Taps Charles de Vilmorin

FANTASY CAPSULE: LVMH-owned retailer 24S has tapped Charles de Vilmorin, the French fashion scene’s hottest up-and-comer, for an exclusive capsule collection set to launch online on Sept. 9.

The capsule features eight unisex pieces, including black or white cotton shirts, scarves, shorts and T-shirts, featuring the bright painterly patterns de Vilmorin has become known for, from florals to hearts and faces. A pair of denim embellished with surrealist-inspired eyes on the back is among the highlights.

His aim was simple: To channel the ideas of “freedom, fantasy and poetry,” his label has become synonymous with ever since its 2020 launch, after France’s first lockdown.

“The collection is unisex, simply because I want it to appeal to everyone, and I reject the notion that people should be locked into terms, labels or categories like ‘woman’ or ‘man,'” said the young designer.

In February, he was named creative director at Rochas and plans to release his first collection during Paris Fashion Week in September. He is also one of the nine finalists for this year’s edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

Given this quick rise, there was an opportunity to use the 24S platform to introduce the brand to a bigger, global audience, according to the retailer’s global buying director Maud Barrionuevo.

“We have followed his journey with great interest from the beginning, and we are delighted to support his tremendous talent with this exclusive edit, created for 24S,” Barrionuevo added.