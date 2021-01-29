This Valentine’s Day, think outside of the box and celebrate your significant other with a unique gift. From at-home date ideas — candy, food, board games, home decor, glasses to cheer each other and more — to outdoor activities, classic flowers and heart-shaped surprises, WWD rounds up 25 unexpected gifts to say “I Love You” this Valentine’s Day.

This chess case, $2,900, is part of the Music & Games series from trunkmaker Au Départ Paris, taking a more classical approach to famous board games and providing luxury and comfort to everyday life activities. It is designed specifically for a chess board with side cases to store its pieces.

Celebrate a love so strong with Bed Bath & Beyond’s “Love Is Love” photo keychain, $10.99. A custom print and any two names can be added for a personalized touch.

Chocolate for Valentine’s Day — a timeless classic.

The Homesick Love Letter candle, $34, smells like sweet mementos tucked away in a shoebox, piled up with Polaroids.

Jonathan Adler’s high-fired porcelain with metallic gold-tone accents love box, $58.

This leather bear with recycled polyester fill, $385, is available in five colorways.

View Gallery Related Gallery Couture Spring 2021 Fashion Trend: Capes

Vondom’s lacquered patio chair, $388.

What better way to say, “Hey, Valentine” than with a box of chocolates and flowers, $100?

The ultimate at-home date night, $100.

Le Cruset’s iconic cast iron pot is a timeless gift that keeps on giving, $199.95.

Toast your loved one with Rialto Coupe’s set of glasses, $62.

The latest installment of Chrome Hearts’ decade-long collaboration with Baccarat welcomes to the collection a new martini glass set, $1,675, featuring the brand’s signature Crosstail motif.

Kindred Black’s hand-blown glass Unicorn Oil, $185, will keep your skin and your loved one’s skin glowing.

A playful gift for the home, $250.

Sculpt, define and tone beyond Feb. 14 with this Red Agate gua sha, $25.

A one-of-a-kind gift for your one-of-a-kind person, $650.

The Diamond, $25,000, is part of Jeff Koons’ Celebration series produced between 1994 and 2005, which focuses on the calendar of holidays. Five unique colors (green, pink, blue, yellow, red) made in mirror polished stainless steel with transparent color coating measuring 78 x 87 x 87 inches have been transposed in porcelain in a limited series at the Bernardaud Manufacture in Limoges. No detail, such as the seductive reflective surface, was compromised in rendering this diamond in porcelain. Koons, intrigued by Limoges porcelain, partnered with Bernardaud to realize this complex work.

Channel Dinah Shore’s “On a Bicycle Built for Two,” with this electric tandem bike, $1,359.99.

Remember your special moments forever with Polaroid’s Now Instant retro camera, $100.

“The perfect companions to coffee with your perfect companion,” from Uncommon Goods, $65.

Give the gift of relaxation with Lather’s rose bath bombs, $20.

For the meat-lover in your life, $78.99.

The Sill’s Hoya Kerrii plant is the heart-shaped gift, $26, that will keep growing over time.

A cheeky gift for the “hunk” in your life, $3,173.

Cook your loved one breakfast in bed with this heart-shaped pan, $18.99.