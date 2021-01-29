This Valentine’s Day, think outside of the box and celebrate your significant other with a unique gift. From at-home date ideas — candy, food, board games, home decor, glasses to cheer each other and more — to outdoor activities, classic flowers and heart-shaped surprises, WWD rounds up 25 unexpected gifts to say “I Love You” this Valentine’s Day.
1. Au Départ Chess Board Case
This chess case, $2,900, is part of the Music & Games series from trunkmaker Au Départ Paris, taking a more classical approach to famous board games and providing luxury and comfort to everyday life activities. It is designed specifically for a chess board with side cases to store its pieces.
2. Bed Bath & Beyond “Love Is Love” Keychain
Celebrate a love so strong with Bed Bath & Beyond’s “Love Is Love” photo keychain, $10.99. A custom print and any two names can be added for a personalized touch.
3. Dylan’s Candy Bar Valentine’s Chocolate Bar Pack, $32
Chocolate for Valentine’s Day — a timeless classic.
4. Homesick “Love Letter” Candle
The Homesick Love Letter candle, $34, smells like sweet mementos tucked away in a shoebox, piled up with Polaroids.
5. Jonathan Adler Love Heart Box
Jonathan Adler’s high-fired porcelain with metallic gold-tone accents love box, $58.
6. Maharam Bear
This leather bear with recycled polyester fill, $385, is available in five colorways.
7. Vondom Heart Chair
Vondom’s lacquered patio chair, $388.
8. Pop-up Florist Hey Valentine Box
What better way to say, “Hey, Valentine” than with a box of chocolates and flowers, $100?
9. Small Packages Valentine’s Day Box
The ultimate at-home date night, $100.
10. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Cocotte, 2 qt., Cerise
Le Cruset’s iconic cast iron pot is a timeless gift that keeps on giving, $199.95.
11. Rialto Coupe Muted Set of 2 Glasses
Toast your loved one with Rialto Coupe’s set of glasses, $62.
12. Chrome Hearts x Baccarat Crosstail Martini Glass Set
The latest installment of Chrome Hearts’ decade-long collaboration with Baccarat welcomes to the collection a new martini glass set, $1,675, featuring the brand’s signature Crosstail motif.
13. Kindred Black Unicorn Oil
Kindred Black’s hand-blown glass Unicorn Oil, $185, will keep your skin and your loved one’s skin glowing.
14. Curves by Sean Brown Lil’ Kim “Hard Core” CD Rug
A playful gift for the home, $250.
15. La Gotta Red Agate Gua Sha
Sculpt, define and tone beyond Feb. 14 with this Red Agate gua sha, $25.
16. Amanda Assad Mounser Lunar Cycle in Bisque 2 Vase
A one-of-a-kind gift for your one-of-a-kind person, $650.
17. Bernardaud x Jeff Koons Diamond (red) 2020
The Diamond, $25,000, is part of Jeff Koons’ Celebration series produced between 1994 and 2005, which focuses on the calendar of holidays. Five unique colors (green, pink, blue, yellow, red) made in mirror polished stainless steel with transparent color coating measuring 78 x 87 x 87 inches have been transposed in porcelain in a limited series at the Bernardaud Manufacture in Limoges. No detail, such as the seductive reflective surface, was compromised in rendering this diamond in porcelain. Koons, intrigued by Limoges porcelain, partnered with Bernardaud to realize this complex work.
18. Electra Tandem Super Deluxe 7i
Channel Dinah Shore’s “On a Bicycle Built for Two,” with this electric tandem bike, $1,359.99.
19. Polaroid Now Instant Camera
Remember your special moments forever with Polaroid’s Now Instant retro camera, $100.
20. Uncommon Goods Kissing Mugs
“The perfect companions to coffee with your perfect companion,” from Uncommon Goods, $65.
21. Lather Rose Bath Bombs
Give the gift of relaxation with Lather’s rose bath bombs, $20.
22. Man Crates Exotic Meats Grand Bouquet
For the meat-lover in your life, $78.99.
23. The Sill Hoya Kerrii Plant
The Sill’s Hoya Kerrii plant is the heart-shaped gift, $26, that will keep growing over time.
24. YunYunSun I Love Young Hunk Diamond Necklace
A cheeky gift for the “hunk” in your life, $3,173.
25. Neoflam Ceramic Nonstick Heart Shaped Pan
Cook your loved one breakfast in bed with this heart-shaped pan, $18.99.