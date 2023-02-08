×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild Over ‘MetaBirkins’ NFTs

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Pop Culture

EXCLUSIVE: Tan France Joins Express as Lead Stylist

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Designer Phillip Lim is opening the doors of an immersive gallery experience, “A New York City Vibration,” to the public at 199 Chrystie Street this weekend.

Phillip Lim
Phillip Lim Carmen Chan

To celebrate New York Fashion Week, Phillip Lim is opening the doors of an immersive gallery experience, “A New York City Vibration,” to the public at the Lower East Side’s 199 Chrystie Street this weekend. The pop-up gallery serves as Lim’s second chapter of the brand’s overarching ode to New York City titled “Someday, Somehow, Somewhere,” which began within his pre-fall collection and is expanding into fall 2023.

“The last several collections have been an ode to New York. The goal is to show potentially in September, but until then, I want to do a stream of events that really are rooted in what is quintessential New York — thinking about what is New York, what’s special about it,” Lim told WWD about his decision to create a community-driven gallery boasting creative partnerships and collaborations.

Related Galleries

“Let’s take what we do, but not have the clothes front and center and instead invite an artist that’s not from the fashion world to take the liberties and lens it in a way that they would see through their eyes as context to New York City, hence the name of the activation. For me, I’m always trying to look for new angles — selfishly to inspire myself, because it’s dangerous right now as we get back into doing the same old things of putting out collections — so I wanted to do an event that felt experimental.”

To lens the fall collection (which will be featured within the space through a collaged series of printed photographs and an immersive video projection anchored by large-scale prints), Lim tapped Japanese, New York-based photographer Jiro Konami, whose works span from portrait studies to cityscapes with bright light flares and hues. “Konami’s collaboration with 3.1 Phillip Lim will showcase humanity, atmospheric elements and a distillation of the essence of the New York spirit — an immersive, emotional visual display,” a statement from the brand said. 

3.1 Phillip Lim’s “A New York City Vibration” invite.

“Jiro is an amazing photographer who I have wanted to work with forever. He captures really ephemeral moments of the city he calls home, which is perfect, because what we’re trying to do, too, is search for that vibration or new ideas and tension to bring out new conversations. I’m handing the collection over to him, he’s going to lens it and has 100 percent liberty,” Lim explained, adding the projection will feature a custom soundtrack of New York City-centric sounds “digitized into contemporary ambience” by Brooklyn-based producer Jon Jung of IT-XPO.

The activation will begin Friday evening with a private viewing for the brand’s community, VIP and media, followed by a public opening Saturday through Sunday (with exhibition details slated to launch on the brand’s website Thursday). The weekend event is presented in partnership with Farfetch Group’s Farfetch Platform Solutions, which has been Lim’s technology partner to power his brand’s e-commerce, digital marketing and global operations since 2019, as well as Seedlip, Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray.

“When most people think of Farfetch.com, it’s for the Marketplace, but we also have this b-to-b business unit, which is Farfetch Platform Solutions, where we take our platform we’ve built for the marketplace and white label it out for brands and retailers. Phillip Lim has always been a great partner of ours — it was about taking what they had built for the U.S. market and growing that international presence with our global logistics and looking at us as thought partners for how we expand that relationship,” Kelly Kowal, chief platform officer of Farfetch, told WWD.

“For us, this event was a way to express the partnership of how we work together. We’ve been long-standing partners and it really is bringing experience to real life. The way they think about their customer base — how they give a global experience in-store and online — so it made sense for us to do something together in this event space of bringing that technical and digital together in real life.”

Lim said the event certainly is not “a soulless marketing activation,” but rather a way to bring his community, as well as new demographics of people and partnerships, together while “cementing and confirming why we love to live here and are proud to be a NYC brand.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Hot Summer Bags

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

3.1 Phillip Lim to Open NYFW Immersive Gallery

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad