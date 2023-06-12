EXCLUSIVE: 3.Paradis to Stage First Runway Show During Paris Men’s

HOMECOMING: For the very first show of his 10-year-old label 3.Paradis, in his home city of Paris to boot, founder and creative director Emeric Tchatchoua didn’t want just any venue.

On June 26, he’ll be taking over Square des Périchaux, a public garden in Paris’ eclectic and mostly residential 15th arrondissement, to present “Journey of Dreams,” a spring 2024 collection meant to “commemorate the process of living our dreams,” according to the label.

Tchatchoua, who grew up in the neighborhood, felt it was “deeply important for us to use this moment to inspire everyone who has a dream,” in addition to marking his intention of implanting the brand fully in Paris.

After studying at Montreal’s ESMM Fashion School, the Paris-born designer launched 3.Paradis as a menswear label in 2013. Its blend of Ivy League influences, the golden era of Japanese streetwear, French style and his African origins cinched him a spot among the semifinalists of the 2018 LVMH Prize for Young Designers and drew a celebrity clientele that includes the likes of Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Maluma, Billie Eilish, Usher and Lewis Hamilton.

As of spring 2022, the 10-year-old label took a more genderless approach, with fits adapted to both genders, with the aim “to slowly integrate women into our narrative and into our imagery,” Tchatchoua told WWD at the time. In October, 3.Paradis took over the buzzy Cédric Grolet pastry shop on Avenue de l’Opéra, adding more feminine looks to his street-wise unisex mix.

Beyond bringing his brand full circle, the spring 2024 show and its venue are meant as “a reminder that the journey itself is the dream; all the sacrifices and passion that has gone into bringing the vision and message of 3.Paradis to life is a result of it,” he continued.