3.Paradis in Paris, Ludacris at MAGIC, Annabel’s Marks a Birthday

HOMECOMING: For the very first show of his 10-year-old label 3.Paradis, in his home city of Paris to boot, founder and creative director Emeric Tchatchoua didn’t want just any venue.

On June 26, he’ll be taking over Square des Périchaux, a public garden in Paris’ eclectic and mostly residential 15th arrondissement, to present “Journey of Dreams,” a spring 2024 collection meant to “commemorate the process of living our dreams,” according to the label.

Tchatchoua, who grew up in the neighborhood, felt it was “deeply important for us to use this moment to inspire everyone who has a dream,” in addition to marking his intention of implanting the brand fully in Paris.

After studying at Montreal’s ESMM Fashion School, the Paris-born designer launched 3.Paradis as a menswear label in 2013. Its blend of Ivy League influences, the golden era of Japanese streetwear, French style and his African origins cinched him a spot among the semifinalists of the 2018 LVMH Prize for Young Designers and drew a celebrity clientele that includes the likes of Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Maluma, Billie Eilish, Usher and Lewis Hamilton.

As of spring 2022, the 10-year-old label took a more genderless approach, with fits adapted to both genders, with the aim “to slowly integrate women into our narrative and into our imagery,” Tchatchoua told WWD at the time. In October, 3.Paradis took over the buzzy Cédric Grolet pastry shop on Avenue de l’Opéra, adding more feminine looks to his street-wise unisex mix.

Beyond bringing his brand full circle, the spring 2024 show and its venue are meant as “a reminder that the journey itself is the dream; all the sacrifices and passion that has gone into bringing the vision and message of 3.Paradis to life is a result of it,” he continued. — LILY TEMPLETON

BIG HEADLINER: MAGIC has snagged a big name to headline its upcoming show in Las Vegas: Ludacris.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, business mogul and philanthropist will perform at the trade show’s annual opening night party on Aug. 7.

Ludacris Courtesy of MAGIC

The concert, at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, is free to all registered attendees older than 21. Doors open at 6 p.m.

“From the red carpet to the big screen, Ludacris was the perfect choice to perform at our popular opening night party to keep the energy going post show,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, owner of MAGIC. “This industry event is to celebrate our amazing fashion community and allow opportunities for all our marketplace attendees to network in one space. The new outdoor pool venue with exclusive VIP cabanas is going to create a whole new festival-like experience for our guests and as a plus, they can take the underground Tesla Loop from the convention center to get directly there.”

MAGIC and its sister shows Project and Sourcing at MAGIC will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 7 to 9. In addition to the traditional trade show, MAGIC will host daily education and panel sessions addressing topics facing the fashion industry. At this edition, the MAGIC Social House will host Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient Remi Bader, a content creator and curve model, to discuss her experience in fashion.

“MAGIC Las Vegas is a true reflection of the ever-evolving business of fashion, and we aim to showcase voices of influence in a multifaceted industry which continues to drive advancements in accessibility, inclusivity and creativity,” Helfman said. “Remi Bader is the fresh perspective on today’s fashion and our guests can experience firsthand the revolution of fashion that content creators like Remi are leading.” — JEAN E. PALMIERI

MARKING 6-0: Happy 60th birthday to Annabel’s.

The private members’ club in Mayfair celebrated with a glittering diamond entrance made of hanging crystals and mirrors. Guests at the glitzy affair included Nicola Coughlan, Damson Idris, Ellie Bamber, Sir Rod Stewart and Ricky Martin, who took over the stage to sing a medley of “Shake Your Bon-Bon,” “She Bangs” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

In an unexpected turn of events, a Marilyn Monroe impersonator sang a rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” with the crowd joining in.

The walls of Annabel’s were plastered with photos of famous guests over the years, including Ella Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Taylor, Elton John, Diana Ross and Joan Collins.

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

Tequila brand Don Julio 1942 chose special cocktails for the evening, such as the Legacy 1942, which includes elderflower, shiso and red chili shrub, citrus and chinotto nero.

Honey Dijon continued the party into the early hours of the morning. Guests walked away with a customized bottle of Don Julio 1942 featuring their name and the Annabel’s logo in engraved gold letters.

In a special video celebrating the club, friends of the establishment including Andrea Bocelli, Anna Wintour, Damien Hirst, Joan Collins and Kate Moss wished it a warm birthday.

“Sixty years ago, Mark Birley invented Annabel’s; new, fresh, original, classy and exciting. She has become a woman of beauty, quality and uniqueness. The excitement has carried on and grown over all those years into, what must be, the ultimate private members’ club in the world. We wish her the happiest of birthdays with many, many more to come,” said Richard Caring, co-chair of The Birley Clubs with his wife Patricia.

Honey Dijon and Yasmin Finney

The Birley Clubs portfolio includes Harry’s Bar, George and Mark’s Club.

“Amidst the dynamic and constantly evolving landscape, we remain committed to enhancing our offerings and setting new standards in the realm of private members’ clubs and hospitality worldwide,” added Patricia.

Last month the couple celebrated the opening of George Club with the likes of Emma Raducanu, Will Poulter and Arsema Thomas of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

George Club, which has the largest outdoor terrace in Mayfair, closed last year to undergo refurbishments and extend its existing space.

Richard Caring designed the space and his wife, Patricia, spearheaded the project. The velvet interiors include a large collection of works by British artist David Hockney, such as the “Afternoon Swimming,” which hangs in the club’s entrance.

In 2019, the couple set up The Caring Family Foundation to focus on environmental reforestation, child hunger and domestic abuse.

Last year at the unveiling of their World Amazon Day installation at Annabel’s, they pledged to plant more than 1 million trees. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

HISTORY FOR SALE: Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano collectors rejoice: on June 20, the first of two auctions of fashion archivist, consultant and stylist Steven Philip’s collection of vintage clothing will be sold by Kerry Taylor Auctions in London.

Up for sale are pieces of fashion history, including a complete ensemble from Westwood’s 1981 Pirates collection and a waistcoat with a matching sketch from Galliano’s graduate Central Saint Martins’ Incroyable collection.

Kerry Taylor, founder of the eponymous auction house, said the auction came together organically.

“He’s been one of my best clients over the years. I mean, there’s hardly an auction gone by that he’s not been sitting there bidding away, glaring at other people bidding against him,” she said.

For Philip, accruing these highly collectible pieces was more than a job. Rather, it’s a passion he’s been working at for more than 25 years.

Lot 7 of the auction, a complete ensemble from Vivienne Westwood ’s 1981 Pirates collection. Courtesy of Kerry Taylor Auctions

“I didn’t want to just have a piece from a collection. If it was the Pirates collection, for example, I just didn’t want the jacket. I wanted to complete a jigsaw, so it’d be a full ensemble of what the designer wanted to go on the catwalk,” the archivist explained.

Part of the joy of collecting vintage clothing is its ability to tell a story for the stylist. Take lot 122, a Peruvian-inspired knit hat from the Christian Dior fall 2002 collection, described by WWD as “a cross-cultural joy ride.”

“That hat changed a lot for me. It was something that you would never expect from a house at that level at that time, if you think how prim Dior was 20 years before that,” he said.

“It showed Galliano’s strength, changing the house and making it available to everybody,” he added.

Taylor cites the John Galliano printed Vultures kimono, from his acclaimed collection The Ludic Game as one of her favorite pieces.

“For me, it’s a really important piece. The print, which has got these strange vultures, was designed by a fellow student of Galliano’s from Saint Martins. The whole thing is very sort of raw and unique,” she said.

Also on the auction block are pieces from Alexander McQueen, Yohji Yamamoto and Comme des Garçons.

Now that he’s completed this jigsaw, Philip said he plans to focus on starting a new puzzle, this time centering around collecting from up-and-coming designers.

“I want to work more with young designers now and younger people. I surround myself with people that are enthusiastic, and that’s why I promote people like Charles Jeffrey, who was told he’d never be a designer,” he said.

On June 21, a secondary auction will take place with items from Philip and various anonymous sellers.

Items include a creations from Simon Costin for Alexander McQueen’s Dante and The Birds, as well as an Issey Miyake Plastic Body breastplate. — VIOLET GOLDSTONE