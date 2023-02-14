30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to the Design Museum in September 2023

LONDON — It’s a BFC Newgen celebration at the Design Museum.

The museum revealed Tuesday that it will unveil a major fashion exhibition from Sept. 15 to Feb. 11, 2024, sponsored by Alexander McQueen.

“Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion” will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the British Fashion Council’s Newgen program, which has helped usher in London’s contemporary fashion talent including the likes of Christopher Kane, Christopher Raeburn, Erdem, Kim Jones, JW Anderson, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Priya Ahluwalia, Saul Nash, Grace Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders and many more.

Other designers in the exhibition will include JW Anderson, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard and more. Courtesy of the Design Museum

The work of the designers will be showcased in the exhibition when it opens, featuring more than 100 objects, and it will be guest curated by BFC ambassador for emerging talent Sarah Mower along with the Design Museum’s senior curator Rebecca Lewin.

McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton will chair a curatorial committee.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the British Fashion Council to shine a light on the extraordinary creativity that has come out of their Newgen program over the past 30 years. To be able to do that in the heart of the very same city that has helped foster so much of this talent is very special. We can’t wait to celebrate the best of contemporary fashion in Britain at the Design Museum in 2023,” said Tim Marlow, chief executive officer and director of the Design Museum, in a statement.

In an interview with WWD in September 2022, Marlow said he wanted “design in this institution to break out into all sorts of spaces, but fashion in particular, it has all sorts of possibilities that are not often fully explored.”

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale in June.