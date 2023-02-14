×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Business

Champagne Dominates the Gifting Season in the U.S.

Fashion

Exhibition to Highlight 30 Years of London Fashion

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to the Design Museum in September 2023

The exhibition will feature work from Priya Ahluwalia, Saul Nash, Grace Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders and many more.

Priya Ahluwalia
“Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion" will open in September and feature work by Priya Ahluwalia. Courtesy of the Design Museum

LONDON It’s a BFC Newgen celebration at the Design Museum.

The museum revealed Tuesday that it will unveil a major fashion exhibition from Sept. 15 to Feb. 11, 2024, sponsored by Alexander McQueen.

“Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion” will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the British Fashion Council’s Newgen program, which has helped usher in London’s contemporary fashion talent including the likes of Christopher Kane, Christopher Raeburn, Erdem, Kim Jones, JW Anderson, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Priya Ahluwalia, Saul Nash, Grace Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders and many more.

Related Galleries

J.W. Anderson, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard
Other designers in the exhibition will include JW Anderson, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard and more. Courtesy of the Design Museum

The work of the designers will be showcased in the exhibition when it opens, featuring more than 100 objects, and it will be guest curated by BFC ambassador for emerging talent Sarah Mower along with the Design Museum’s senior curator Rebecca Lewin.

McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton will chair a curatorial committee. 

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the British Fashion Council to shine a light on the extraordinary creativity that has come out of their Newgen program over the past 30 years. To be able to do that in the heart of the very same city that has helped foster so much of this talent is very special. We can’t wait to celebrate the best of contemporary fashion in Britain at the Design Museum in 2023,” said Tim Marlow, chief executive officer and director of the Design Museum, in a statement.

In an interview with WWD in September 2022, Marlow said he wanted “design in this institution to break out into all sorts of spaces, but fashion in particular, it has all sorts of possibilities that are not often fully explored.”

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale in June.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Hot Summer Bags

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

30 Years of London Fashion Is Coming to Design Museum in September

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad