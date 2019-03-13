Scott Morrison has had a long relationship with Nike, one that dates back to 2001 when they worked together at his former brand, Paper Denim & Cloth. Now the founder of the 3×1 denim brand has partnered with the sports brand on three limited-edition jeans that are inspired by Nike’s Air Force 1 sneakers.

The jeans, which are crafted from Japanese and Italian stretch denims and available in raw, stone wash and reactive black, are designed to complement the shoes, which will feature uppers in the same denim fabric.

The 3×1 x Nike Air Force 1 jeans feature an orange detailed belt loop — a reference to the Bowerman Orange selvage ID found on every pair of the shoes — and a special branded hem label, which mirrors that of the shoe footbed.

The jeans are all made in America and will retail for $265 beginning in late spring, along with the sneakers. They will be sold on the 3×1 site, its retail store and other specialty retailers.