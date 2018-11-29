Arielle Charnas is the face to the name of Something Navy, an online destination sculpting fashion and lifestyle content for the digitally minded reader. Pledged to authoring “inspiring, engaging and relatable content,” her message resonated so well with her audience that she effectively crashed the Nordstrom web site when her namesake label returned this fall for an online product collaboration with the retailer.

Speaking of the fall 2018 collection launch of Something Navy in a recent Instagram live video, and as reported in WWD, copresident Pete Nordstrom stated, “we’re really proud to be working with Something Navy.”

“Proud” is an appropriate description as the inaugural, September 2017 collection — Something Navy x Treasure & Bond — at Nordstrom garnered more than $1 million in sales in less than 24 hours, but not without experiencing a few hiccups on site.

In tandem to last year’s online surge upon collection launch, this year’s collection also crashed nordstrom.com — with double-breasted coats, slouchy pullovers and more signatures of the Something Navy aesthetic warranting high demand.

Boasting a personal following of 1.1 million on her Instagram account, Charnas populates her feed with her day-to-day life and her career as an influencer, which invites similarities with the likes of Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad and Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What — both bolstering their personal influence to design lifestyle collections for their millions of online followers.

Charnas began cultivating her influence in 2009 when she launched Something Navy as a fashion blog and has since shown the monetary value — and personal demand — of her empire regardless of coming from a traditional fashion background.

As for what collaborations are next, Charnas plasters more messaging in her social channels, saying to “stay tuned” for a “December launch date” with a holiday collection from Something Navy. Until then, troves of her fans will continue consuming content on site and in app.