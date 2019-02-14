The brand 49 Winters, which was started by Andrew Lever and Philip Bull in 2016, has found a way to scale its customizable outerwear.

The 49 Winters coat is made up of three interchangeable components: the outer shell, an inner down and an optional fur trim. Customers can wear the outer and inner shell together or each piece alone. Down jackets start at $450, outer jackets start at $475 and connected units go up to $1,040. The fur trims retail from $230 to $260.

“The market is a very crowded area with many competitors owning the badge and cold climates including Canada Goose, Moncler, Moose Knuckles and Woolrich,” said Bull. “But we are offering our customer value and personalization, which is unlike anything else that’s out there.”

The men’s and women’s collection offers a variety of silhouettes, including mid-length and long parkas, boxy down jackets, a mac jacket and a utility field style. The fur trim is optional, but the two selections include a dyed fox and raccoon and a Toscana lamb. They work with Saga Furs to ensure the highest levels of animal welfare and industry-leading practices and they also offer a shearling option.

Currently the collection, which is made in Vietnam, is sold on the brand’s e-commerce site and the concept has resonated with retailers including Selfridges, Le Bon Marché, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lane Crawford and Matchesfashion. Bull said that retailers have been open to offering the three interchangeable elements on store floors as customers are leaning toward personalization.