WWD, Footwear News, Beauty Inc to Host 2nd Annual Women In Power Event

The most powerful women in fashion will gather in New York City Tuesday for an event dedicated to spotlighting women’s impact in the apparel, beauty and accessories worlds.

WWD, Footwear News and Beauty Inc are coming together to present the second annual Women In Power event at Current, Pier 59, at Chelsea Piers in New York City. The forum coincides with the release of the second annual WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women list, which will also be released on Tuesday. See here for the women who made last year’s list.

Jessica Alba, chief creative officer and founder of The Honest Co., which went public during the pandemic and was one of the first “clean” lifestyle and beauty brands, is among the speakers. Attendees can also expect to hear from Tracey Travis, chief financial officer and executive vice president of the Estée Lauder Cos.; Sun Choe, chief product officer for Lululemon; C. Nicole Mason, president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research; Elizabeth A. Morrison, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Levi Strauss & Co.; Cami Téllez, CEO, creative director and founder of Parade; Amanda Eilian, partner and cofounder of Able Partners; Peggy Elsrode, president of Americas for Dyson Inc.; Kellie Fitzgerald, managing director of retail at Google; Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, and others.

Speakers will dive into a range of topics, including empowerment, leading through turbulent times, driving cultural sensitivity, and more. Registration and networking begins at 7:30 a.m., and the event concludes with a brunch, scheduled for 12:45 p.m.