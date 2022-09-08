×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA Will Mark 60 Years via Metaverse Exhibit, NFTs

Business

EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

WWD, Footwear News, Beauty Inc to Host 2nd Annual Women In Power Event

Jessica Alba, founder of The Honest Co., as well as Estée Lauder Cos. CFO Tracey Travis, will speak at the forum.

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Courtesy/Jonathan Davis

The most powerful women in fashion will gather in New York City Tuesday for an event dedicated to spotlighting women’s impact in the apparel, beauty and accessories worlds.

WWD, Footwear News and Beauty Inc are coming together to present the second annual Women In Power event at Current, Pier 59, at Chelsea Piers in New York City. The forum coincides with the release of the second annual WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women list, which will also be released on Tuesday. See here for the women who made last year’s list.

Jessica Alba, chief creative officer and founder of The Honest Co., which went public during the pandemic and was one of the first “clean” lifestyle and beauty brands, is among the speakers. Attendees can also expect to hear from Tracey Travis, chief financial officer and executive vice president of the Estée Lauder Cos.; Sun Choe, chief product officer for Lululemon; C. Nicole Mason, president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research; Elizabeth A. Morrison, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Levi Strauss & Co.; Cami Téllez, CEO, creative director and founder of Parade; Amanda Eilian, partner and cofounder of Able Partners; Peggy Elsrode, president of Americas for Dyson Inc.; Kellie Fitzgerald, managing director of retail at Google; Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, and others.

Speakers will dive into a range of topics, including empowerment, leading through turbulent times, driving cultural sensitivity, and more. Registration and networking begins at 7:30 a.m., and the event concludes with a brunch, scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

