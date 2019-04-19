With only weeks to go, designers and A-list stars are heading into crunch time before the 2019 Met Gala.

While the Met Gala has a 71-year history of producing the most over-the-top high-fashion red carpets , this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” should result in a particularly unexpected red-carpet scene. Met Gala alum such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively and Rihanna are famous for taking the theme head-on. Rihanna for one, all but broke the Internet in 2015 when the red carpet had to be cleared so she could take those iconic steps wearing a yellow, fur-lined Guo Pei cape with a seemingly miles-long train — and let’s not forget her 2018 look for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Image” exhibit: fashion pope.

Before “camp” comes upon us on May 6, WWD is looking back at 49 unforgettable Met Gala looks, from Princess Diana’s risqué John Galliano Dior slipdress to Kim Kardashian’s much-memed Givenchy gown with affixed gloves. Click the gallery above to see them all.

