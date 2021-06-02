Seven For All Mankind introduces its second collaboration with Marques’ Almeida, launched by Portuguese designers and Central Saint Martin alums Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida. Named ReM’Ade, the collection is produced entirely of old stock and excess fabrics.

“The whole goal and purpose behind ReM’Ade was to join our creative forces together in the pursuit of a greater good, which is the fight for a more sustainable fashion industry,” said Marques in an exclusive statement. “It’s sometimes so tricky to navigate what you can do as a fashion brand to be more sustainable and using deadstock fabrics was a great way to start.”

While their initial partnership in 2018 offered items like a deconstructed shirtdress and knit sweater, the designers lean heavier on denim this time, with a particular focus on patchwork. The line, available now at sevenforallmankind.com, features ’70s-inspired flare jeans, an oversized trucker jacket and asymmetric denim dress. The denim is priced between $189 to $300; there’s also a $98 T-shirt and $168 hoodie.

Marques, who’s known for reimagining denim with Almeida, said partnering with Seven For All Mankind gave them possibilities they wouldn’t otherwise have. The duo, winners of 2015’s LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, work with more limited resources, when compared to the American denim brand, a division of Delta Galil Industries.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Men’s Collections

“Seven For All Mankind has access to incredible materials, and the idea behind the patchwork designs was to showcase the variety of the heritage of a brand like Seven For All Mankind and how that can be celebrated,” she continued.

Founded in the outskirts of Los Angeles in Vernon, Calif. in 2000, Seven For All Mankind has had sustainability in mind in recent years. While unveiling its “Sustainable For All Mankind” platform last year, the brand announced its commitment to ensure that more than 80 percent of its product will have sustainable properties by 2023.

“As the world begins to define a new normal, it is now more important than ever to focus on critical initiatives that will positively impact and help sustain the world,” Suzanne Silverstein, president of Seven For All Mankind, told WWD at the time. “The ‘Sustainable For All Mankind’ initiative takes immediate action to help improve our materials and manufacturing processes and creates a new go-forward approach to help our products and practices become more earth-friendly.”