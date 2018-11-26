TEAM PLAYER: Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape is launching a capsule collection with French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain.

The collection features BAPE’s signature camouflage print in the French football club’s patriotic hues on sweatshirts, outerwear and accessories. T-shirts from the capsule mix the Japanese brand’s logo, a gorilla head, with the Paris Saint-Germain crest, a red Eiffel Tower.

The 13 pieces will launch in stores and online on Dec. 1. The collection will be available first at the BAPE store in the Marais district of Paris in honor of its first anniversary, before hitting flagships in the rest of the world.

The Instagram account for BAPE France announced the collaboration by posting a picture of the Parc des Princes stadium, where the Paris Saint-Germain has been the resident team since 1974, with both the BAPE and PSG logos visible on the field. The caption read “#IciCestParis” (“This is Paris”), the football club’s official tag line.

Owned by Qatar Sports Investments, the Paris Saint-Germain is no stranger to fashion collaborations: The soccer club teamed with Manish Arora for his spring 2019 ready-to-wear collection presented in September. The designer sent models down the catwalk wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the faces of soccer stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.