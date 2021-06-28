The 2021 BET Awards brought together many musicians, actors and cultural figures who took to the red carpet dressed in several standout looks.

The likes of Zendaya, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and many others looked to designers such as Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, Balmain and Richard Quinn to make an impact during the live awards show on Sunday night.

Zendaya continued her red carpet winning streak with a cutout purple dress from Versace’s spring 2003 collection that her longtime stylist, Law Roach, had in his archives. The dress paid homage to Beyoncé, who performed her hit song “Crazy in Love” in a version of the dress at the BET Awards in 2003.

Roach posted several images and videos of Zendaya in the archival dress on his Instagram, captioning a video of the actress walking in slow motion in the dress with: “paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003. Get you a stylist with [an] archive!”

Lil Nas X also brought his signature standout style to the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in two high-fashion looks. The rapper first wore a blue-and-white printed gown by Andrea Grossi that featured historical images and then later changed into an embroidered, floral print suit from Richard Quinn’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Cardi B arguably had one of the most memorable moments during the 2021 BET Awards when she joined her husband Offset onstage to reveal she is pregnant with the couple’s second child while wearing a Dolce & Gabbana custom-made jeweled bodysuit.

Click through the above gallery to see more red carpet looks from the 2021 BET Awards.

