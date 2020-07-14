Dr. Martens has teamed with the buzzy U.K. brand A-Cold-Wall on a footwear collaboration that will launch later this month.

The partnership is the seventh drop in the footwear brand’s 1460 Remastered collaboration series where Dr. Martens has been working with other brands on monthly drops of reimagined versions of its signature 1460 boot, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Other collaborators have included Raf Simons, Beams and Yohji Yamamoto.

For the A-Cold-Wall version, the boot is designed to “confront the societal status quo,” according to Dr. Martens. “Celebrating the structural form of an icon, this collaboration explores new construction and pattern techniques. [A-Cold-Wall founder] Samuel Ross is a master of the art of refinement. Here he’s refined the 1460 through his creative lens,” said Darren McKoy, global footwear director for Dr. Martens.

The boots have a minimalistic, yet tailored design, with pointed, angular details, no eyelets and an added side zip.

The shoes will be sold on the Dr. Martens web site and at other select retailers starting on July 25. They will retail for $230.