COPENHAGEN — Samuel Ross, founder and designer of A-Cold-Wall, will be opening his next runway show to the public, a decision he revealed during a panel discussion at Copenhagen Fashion Summit.

“Fashion traditionally has talked down to consumers, so by opening up to the public, I’ll be chipping away at the perspective of how luxury fashion should operate. The show will be open to the public and front row guests,” he revealed during a conversation with John Hoke, chief design officer at Nike.

Ross has been working closely with Nike and said he’ll be using Nike Flyleather in his sneaker designs moving forward. He’s added that he’s keen to continue working with sustainable materials and is also hoping to incorporate green elements into his set design.

“Not only am I designing sustainably, but I’m looking at sustainable materials to build the set so I can really bridge the gap,” Ross said.