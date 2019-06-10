LONDON — Samuel Ross from A-Cold-Wall scooped the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund on Monday night, during an event at members club Annabel’s.

The announcement capped three days of London Fashion Week Men’s, with Ross having shown his spring 2020 collection earlier in the day.

“Samuel proved to be the strongest candidate with the most comprehensive business strategy and decisive plans on how to use the fund to his best advantage,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the British Fashion Council.

Ross said his win “feels very humbling. I feel it’s good to grow the commercial side of the business, to have the mentors in place to support that growth and to really just be a sponge for these professionals.”

The award, sponsored by JD.com, will give Ross 150,000 pounds and a year of mentoring. The designer said he would use the prize to continue learning about the mechanisms of the fashion business and to expand his brand further.

“I’m maturing the tailoring aspect of the brand, so I’m really excited to be able to further employ men’s wear engineers, and open up to British production with wool and tailoring,” he said.

“Ideally, I’d love to start a relationship between A-Cold-Wall and Savile Row and I’m keen to push into mono-store developments globally like in Hong Kong, China and, of course, the U.K.,” Ross said.