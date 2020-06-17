ROUND TWO: A Common Thread, the initiative championed by the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund to help those in the U.S. fashion industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has rolled out its second round grant recipients.

Slightly more than $2 million will be distributed, with a little more than $1 million of that going to 36 companies, including 18 fashion/accessories brands; 13 retailers; three factories, and two other business organizations. Businesses of varying sizes in all areas of fashion have been pummeled by the pandemic shutdown and many are still trying to figure out how to reopen and start to get sales going again.

The fashion and accessories brands that will benefit are Adam Lippes, ADIFF, Alabama Chanin, Alejandra Alonso Rojas’ Alonso USA Fashion, Chromat, Cushing, Edie Parker, Fe Noel, Glemaud Industries, Merlette International, Morgan Lane, Naeem Khan, Rebecca de Ravenal, Reem Bridals, Rhode, Studio One Eighty Nine, Tabitha Simmons Accessories and The Great Eros.

From the retail sector, the recipients are betty lin, ELKEL, En Avance, Hero Shop, Indigenous Designs, Pink Lagoon, Silver Lining Opticians, Sunroom, Tenet, The Parliament on 3rd St., Winkler Sisters d.b.a. Penny, Zabayon and Z-life.

Bear Fiber, Circular Systems and Final Finish are the three factories that will be getting some support, as will Fabscrap and the Fashion For All Foundation.

In addition, A Common Thread will make a $1 million donation to ICON 360, a new nonprofit that was recently started by Harlem’s Fashion Row. ICON 360 is designed to offer forgivable financial relief to designers of color who are pivoting their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic and need funding to scale up their businesses.

Harlem’s Fashion Row founder and chief executive officer Brandice Daniel noted that the donation will give designers of color the relief to expand their vision for business during this critical time in fashion and history.

In addition, the CFDA’s Fashion Manufacturing Initiative, a program set up with the New York City Economic Development Corp. and industry champions like Andrew Rosen and Ralph Lauren, is supporting A Common Thread by donating $500,000 to New York City-based fashion manufacturers and their workforces. The CFDA and the NYCEDC pivoted a portion of the FMI budget to A Common Thread for micro-grant investments to help cover expenses for manufacturers, after being closed for several months. New York City manufacturers can now apply for micro grants.

With the $500,000 contribution from the FMI, A Common Thread has amassed $4.9 million.