A Common Thread, spearheaded by the CFDA and Vogue to raise awareness and funds for the American fashion community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin accepting grant applications today, starting at 8 a.m. Application forms are available on the CFDA web site

Applicants do not have to be a CFDA member or a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist. Anyone in the fashion industry who has been in business for over two years may apply. Grants made by A Common Thread will target small to medium-size businesses including designers, retailers, factories, and other fashion companies.

A grant committee has been established and will review the first round of applications quickly. The committee will look at 2018 and 2019 financials, what was projected for 2020 and what the adjusted 2020 projection is now.

The first round for applications will run from April 8 to April 19, followed by a second round from April 20 to May 3. Given the immediate need for assistance within the industry, the first round of grants will be distributed by the end of May. Grants will be awarded up to $100,000, with further rounds dependent on funding and need.

The grant committee represents a cross section of experience in the industry. According to a CFDA spokesman, the number of first-round grants is dependent on the number of people who apply, their specific needs, and amount raised that can be allocated.

Since its inception just over two weeks ago, A Common Thread has raised over $3 million from small-to-large donations, and the fundraising is ongoing.

