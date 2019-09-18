A.L.C., the Los Angeles-based women’s ready-to-wear brand and Parachute, the L.A.-based home essentials company, have partnered for a limited-edition capsule collection featuring 100 percent silk pajama sets, a robe, pillowcases, and an eye mask launching today.

Both Andrea Lieberman, A.L.C. founder, and Ariel Kaye, founder and chief executive officer of Parachute, grew up in New York and began their respective businesses in Los Angeles.

“I’m so excited to partner with another female-led brand to release a special lifestyle collection,” said Lieberman. “With A.L.C., it’s always been our mission to make women look and feel their best,” she said, noting that she’s happy to extend this approach to a new aspect of her life and in her home.

The collection will be sold on A.L.C. and Parachute’s e-commerce sites and brick-and-mortar retail locations. Parachute opened its first retail location in 2016 in Venice, Calif., and currently has seven store locations in Venice Beach, Silver Lake, New York, Portland, Ore., San Francisco, Dallas and Chicago. A.L.C. has two freestanding stores in SoHo in New York and Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The prices range from $59 for the eye mask to $389 for the tote.

“As a fan of their clothes, fit and aesthetic, I knew they would be the ideal partners to bring this sleepwear and bedding collection to life,” said Kaye. This capsule also marks the first time Parachute is incorporating silk into its assortment.