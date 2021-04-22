SCREENING FASHION: All those months of streaming at home were not for naught from a fashion perspective, given the results of a recent survey.

Reruns and streaming of “Friends” helped Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green character to lead the field with 448,200 annual searches as the TV character that most influences wardrobes. Alexa Demie’s Maddy Perez character on HBO’s “Euphoria” locked up second place with 347,500 searches. Leighton Meester’s headband-wearing Blair Waldorf role on “Gossip Girl” ranked third with 194,400 searches, based on research by Money.co.un,a credit broker for consumer credit products.

Another “Friends” character, Courteney Cox’s portrayal of Monica Geller, was fourth with 171,500 searches and Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl Blossom from “Riverdale” finished fifth with 136,900 searches. The bottom half of the list consisted of Rue Bennett (played by Zendaya) on “Euphoria,” Villanelle (Jodie Comer) of “Killing Eve,” Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) of “Riverdale,” Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) of “Chilling Adventure of Sabrina” and Alexis Rose (Anne Murphy) of “Schitt’s Creek.”

Each category was analyzed based on the number of annual global searches from March 2020 to February 2021 for relevant terms related to each series and their characters, using Google Ads’ Keyword Planner. For TV shows, researchers combined relevant keywords for the show and the characters in it — as in “Friends outfits,” “Rachel Green outfits,” “Monica Geller outfits” and the like.

In terms of shows that most influence wardrobes, “Euphoria” took top honors with more than 1.1 million searches compared to runner-up “Friends” with 694,200 searches and “Gossip Girl” in third place at 360,100. With help from costume designer Patricia Field, “Emily in Paris” ranked fourth with 336,200. “Blackish,” which features Tracee Ellis Ross, finished fifth with 260,500 searches.

“Riverdale” was sixth, followed by “Peaky Blinders,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Killing Eve” and “Chilling Adventure of Sabrina.”

Characters and shows that primarily generated search results about outfits or makeup looks relating to Halloween were omitted, according to a spokeswoman for Money.

With a “Friends” reunion in the works for HBO Max, there could be more searches to come. A reboot also is planned for “Gossip Girl,” which first aired on the CW and will be relaunched via HBO Max. Meester has moved on from her Blair Waldorf days. As her 6.1 million Instagram followers know, her recent efforts include a return to music, supporting the Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome and plugging books like Mary Cobb’s “The Hunting Wives.”