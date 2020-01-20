COLORAMA: Sunday evening saw A.P.C. celebrate its latest venture, an exhibition of archive pieces juxtaposed against geometric works by Jamaica-based artist Jessica Ogden. The installation ties in with the A.P.C Café pop-up at the Joyce Gallery in Palais Royal, open through Jan. 31.

Ogden’s geometric prints, produced for the occasion, hang above racks of clothing classed by color rather than period.

“Normally people think A.P.C. has low tones, and this shows that’s not the case,” observed the artist, who has been creating quilted pieces using waste fabric from the brand since 2010, and prior to that collaborated with its founder Jean Touitou on the Madras collection.

“I can’t stand the idea of burning fabric,” Touitou explained. “My mother was into quilting so one plus one makes two.”

The venture looks likely to suffer a setback soon, however. “My company is so well managed that there’s no more leftover fabric, so that’s a problem,” he said. “We’re thinking about maybe working with other brands we get on well with [to continue the project].”