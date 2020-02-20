COMING UP AT FONDAZIONE PRADA: The next event to be held at Fondazione Prada was hard to guess. Miuccia Prada revealed on Thursday that the foundation will host a three-year project on neuroscience starting this year. Speaking ahead of her Prada show, the designer was reluctant to provide details as it is still a work in progress and it does not have a title yet.

“Glamour is a word I never use, but I’m using it more often when I work at the Fondazione rather than when I work in fashion because many intellectuals are insisting for Prada to be in the exhibit on science we’re doing,” said Prada, adding that “the most important brainiacs in the world said they will attend.”

The Milan headquarters of Fondazione Prada, which was established in 1993, is a complex comprising seven existing buildings recovered from a distillery dating back to 1916 and three new structures, including Torre, all located in Largo Isarco, in the southern part of Milan, and designed by Rem Koolhaas, with Chris van Duijn and Federico Pompignoli, from his Rotterdam-based architecture firm OMA. While the location was first unveiled in May 2015, Torre was the last building to be finished and unveiled in 2018 and has also been hosting Prada’s fashion shows.