A Virtual Kendall Jenner? Elite World Group Partners With Igoodi to Create 3D Avatars of Models

MODELING AVATARS: Elite World Group has partnered with Igoodi to create 3D avatars of models, adding all the measurements of their bodies to their books.

This kind of agreement is a first in the fashion model management sector globally, according to Elite, although avatars are all the rage in fashion at the moment, as reported. “Changes are already taking place. There is no need to wait for them; if anything, they need to be ridden,” said Paolo Barbieri, chief executive officer of Elite World Group. “There are risks, but it is better to take them than to stand still, to attack newness first in order to take advantage of these opportunities. We need to take the customer by the hand, to be able to apply our skill set to novelty.”

Igoodi’s technology is based on scans performed with a process that creates an avatar that is as much a copy of the real person as possible in terms of figure, hair color and complexion. Igoodi also provides a unique set of data called Smart Body, including the model’s anthropometric measurements, taken during the scanning process, which are precise down to the millimeter.

The Igoodi scanner.

The technology will allow the creation of new operating models that are completely virtual and more versatile while reducing the carbon footprint of modeling, as castings could be carried out online.

“We are thinking of a near future in which it will be possible to make catalogues with avatars of real models,” Barbieri observed. “This will allow people to do two jobs at once, one in the real world and another in the metaverse, or to move virtually, reducing the cost and environmental impact of travel.”

“We are happy and proud of this important partnership which, thanks to EWG’s innovative spirit, allows us to introduce evolution to such an important sector,” said Billy Berlusconi, CEO of Igoodi. “We also like that it is a Made in Italy company like us that is doing this. For Igoodi, technology is a formidable tool that can improve people’s real lives. Our vision is based on the ‘good’ utility of innovation, which supports human innovation in all our activities and according to principles of digital humanism.”

The entrepreneur is the nephew of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and has been garnering attention with Igoodi, first launched in 2015 and which tackles fashion industry issues, such as the virtual collections designed and engineered on the virtual body.

Vittoria Ceretti, Mariacarla Boscono, Kendall Jenner, Majesty Amare, Adut Akech, Isabeli Fontana, Pleun Keijers and Loli Bahia are only some of the models represented by the agencies of the Elite World Group.