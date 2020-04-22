The ominous doormats from “Hereditary” and over-the-top floral wares from “Midsommar” are being put to good use post-production.

Independent entertainment company A24 is auctioning off those items and other iconic props from recent productions, to benefit New York organizations providing support during the COVID-19 crisis. The digital initiative, A24 Auctions, kicks off April 22 at noon EDT.

First up is the “Attic Auction” lot, featuring “keepsakes worth holding onto” from “Euphoria,” “Eighth Grade,” “Hereditary” and “Mid 90s.” The headline item is Rue’s Hoodie, the sweatshirt worn by Zendaya in the finale episode of “Euphoria” — holes cut in the armpits to accommodate a harness. Proceeds will go to NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health-care system in America.

The following week’s auction will pay ode to festival fashion with items from “Midsommar,” including an ornate flower crown and Florence Pugh’s May Queen “gown,” hand created by costume designer Andrea Flesch using 10,000 silk flowers. There’s also a wooden mallet and bear fur-helmet of sorts — truly something for everyone — among the 10 items marked to benefit the FDNY.

In May, items from “Uncut Gems” (including the film’s Furby necklace and Kevin Garnett’s Celtics jersey) and nautical trinkets from “The Lighthouse” will go on the block to support the Queens Community House and the Food Bank for New York City.

