As “Euphoria” fans continue to anticipate the show’s second season — production was delayed due to COVID-19 filming restrictions — A24 is bridging the gap with a new release. The company, also behind films like “Minari” and “Uncut Gems,” is releasing a boxed set of eight books that provide a new look at the show’s first season.

The holographic-bound books include interviews and Q&As with cast members like Zendaya and Barbie Ferreira, and behind-the-camera talent like show creator Sam Levinson, costume designer Heidi Bivens and makeup artist Doniella Davy, whose neon and jeweled looks for the show inspired beauty trends on the runway for spring 2020.

“Rather than focusing on typical character archetypes, I sunk my teeth into the psychological nuances that Sam wrote into the characters’ backstories. None of the ‘Euphoria’ characters are ‘one-note,’ so their makeup couldn’t be, either,” writes Davy in her essay for the book.

The pages also include behind-the-scenes photographs, drawings from actor Hunter Schafer’s sketchbook, and the screenplay for each episode. The set is priced at $98 and will go on sale April 27 at A24’s online shop.

The release comes several months after HBO released two “bridge” episodes for the series with leads Zendaya and Schafer, “Trouble Don’t Last Always” and “F–k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob.”

More From WWD:

Hunter Schafer, Hollywood’s New Obsession From the Fashion World

Maybelline Taps Storm Reid as New Spokesperson

WWD Report Card: Best of the BAFTAs