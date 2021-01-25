Aaron Rodgers has a little extra time on his hands after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers denied his Green Bay Packers a trip to the Super Bowl this year. But no worries, the quarterback has signed on to become an ambassador for Zenith, the Swiss watch brand.

Rodgers, widely seen as one of the finest quarterbacks in the game — and Most Valuable Player in the 2011 Super Bowl when Green Bay won — personifies the brand’s “Time to Reach Your Star” ethos, the company said. He will be the face for the company’s Chronomaster Sport watch campaign.

The watch, which is built on the foundation of its original movement from 1969, features a new El Primero 3600 caliber with an increase in timekeeping performance, a power reserve of 60 hours, and a black ceramic bezel etched to mark each passing 1/10th of a second, making the numbers even more legible.

“Football is a game of precision. You have to spend time learning and studying. It’s not just running down the field as fast as you can or throwing the balls as far as you can,” Rodgers said.

He added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Zenith as its ambassador. I love how this brand is always pushing boundaries and literally building the future of watchmaking. What really moved me with Zenith is how they’re always working to inspire young men and women to go out there to reach for the stars and turn their dreams into reality.”

Julien Tornare, chief executive officer of Zenith, said, “Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly a name that will go down in sports history for fundamentally changing the game of football. His focus, determination and relentless ambition to always outdo himself and lead his team to spectacular victories have made him someone to admire and look up to. Aaron has reached his star, and changed the game while doing it, but remains incredibly humble and charming when he’s off the field. On behalf of Zenith, I’m honored to welcome Aaron Rodgers as our new brand ambassador.”

The Chronomaster Sport retails for $10,000 and is available at the Zenith e-commerce site as well as at authorized retailers around the world.