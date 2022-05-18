TikTok Influencer Abbie Herbert Releases Children’s Dresses Collection

TikTok influencer Abbie Herbert is making her first foray into the fashion world.

Herbert, who has grown her social media following by making family videos with her husband Josh Herbert and their one-year-old daughter Poppy, is teaming with Boulder, Colorado-based boutique Pleiades Designs on a collection of children’s dresses.

The collection is to celebrate Herbert’s daughter’s first birthday and takes inspiration from the baby. The partnership is beginning with one limited-edition children’s dress design, called the Poppy, that is available beginning Wednesday. Herbert will continue the partnership throughout the year by releasing other pieces for the summer and holiday season. The first dress is priced at $169.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Pleiades to design a special limited collection of seasonal dresses for budding fashionistas around the world,” Herbert said. “Each dress in the collection was designed around Poppy’s vibrant personality and incorporates fun patterns and a mix of high-quality fabrics to inspire the celebration of both big and small.”

Poppy and Abbie Herbert Courtesy of Pleiades Designs

Pleiades Designs was founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Tim and Lynsi Coressel and offers high-quality children’s clothing. The boutique donates proceeds from each purchase to Reintegra, a nonprofit organization that helps survivors of human trafficking in Mexico City.

Abbie and Josh Herbert grew in popularity on TikTok at the beginning of the pandemic by posting lighthearted videos about their marriage. The couple continued to grow their following as they documented their journey of becoming expectant parents and now raising their daughter Poppy. Collectively the Herberts have roughly 15 million TikTok followers and have 1.5 million subscribers on their family YouTube channel.

Abbie Herbert also works as a full-time model, while her husband is a singer and songwriter. The family has been tapped by many major brands over the last two years for sponsorship deals, such as by Thrive Market, Vital Proteins and Sherri Hill.

