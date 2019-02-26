Designing luxury men’s wear has been a passion for Joseph Abboud for more than 30 years. And thanks to his daughter Ari, he’s now turned those skills to home design as well.

On her urging, the designer and his daughter collaborated to revamp a house in their New York hometown of Bedford. They bought a 1930s Tudor Revival home with a 19th-century carriage house and set out on a yearlong journey to renovate the house.

Although the designer had designed interiors for his own Bedford and Boston residences, this was Ari Abboud’s first foray into home design. The end result is a well-appointed interior that includes leather countertops, custom cabinets, exposed beams, vintage floorboards, cozy sectional couches, leather wing chairs and even custom-designed cashmere pillows. They partnered with Restoration Hardware on the interior.

The completion of the project found them on the cover of Bedford magazine’s March/April issue.

“This was my night job,” the designer said. “It was a labor of love and family and it was great to collaborate creatively [with my daughter.]”

The house, which is fully furnished, is on the market for $3.65 million.