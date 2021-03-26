Dior is bringing its personalization program to New York’s SoHo.

The French luxury brand will convert its space at 109 Greene Street into a pop-up shop for its ABCDior concept. ABCDior allows customers to have their name or initials embroidered onto select products, including the Lady Dior or Book Tote handbags, J’Adior heels and other items in classic Dior patterns including the Toile de Jouy and Dior Oblique.

Upon entering, customers will find building blocks with letters on the wall and a touch screen display table that will project the product onto a large-screen television in the store. In addition to letters, symbols such as hearts, stars and clovers are available.

The pop-up, which Dior also used globally including in Singapore and Hong Kong, will remain in place through May 21. The Greene Street space had previously housed the Dior Chez Moi women’s and home collection. And in the fall, it showcased men’s artistic director Kim Jones’ inaugural ski capsule.