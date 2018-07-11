Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has teamed with lifestyle hospitality firm SBE for a series of co-branded events and pop-up shops at select SBE properties.

SBE, founded in 2002 by chief executive officer Sam Nazarian, develops and manages hotels, residences, restaurants, and nightclub and entertainment venues. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, in partnership with The Yucaipa Cos., and Cain International, SBE will have a global portfolio that includes 25 hotels and more than 170 lifestyle and entertainment venues by the end of 2018.

Under the terms of the partnership, members of the A&F Club, Abercrombie’s loyalty program, will be rewarded with special benefits across SBE’s hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. Members can also enter to win VIP access to grand openings and other SBE cultural events. SBE guests will have select access to the brand’s pop-up shops and exclusive offers. The first event was held Tuesday night at the Mondrian Los Angeles, where attendees had the opportunity to see and try the brand’s new denim collection.

Stacia Andersen, Abercrombie’s brand president, said of the shared target demographic: “With its global presence, its dedication to its guests, and its strong track record of creating immersive experiences, SBE is a great fit for our brand and together, we look forward to creating authentic, innovative events for our customers.”

Nazarian said, “As global brands targeting a similar customer, we align incredibly well….This partnership is another important step in the growth of SBE and its innovative cross-marketing outreach.”

Michele Caniato, SBE’s chief brand officer, noted that Abercrombie joins a roster of luxury and lifestyle brands that her firm works with, including LG Electronics, VanDutch Yachts, Evian and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE beverages.

The fashion brand recently disclosed a new campus concept, also aimed at getting closer to its core customer and which the company touts as learning labs.