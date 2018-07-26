SOLD OUT: The Abercrombie & Fitch brand earlier this week threw an anniversary party at its Shanghai store at Kerry Center, with Chinese actor Johnny Huang hosting the event.

Huang is Abercrombie’s first Chinese brand ambassador, and to celebrate the brand’s first anniversary on Tmall, the two collaborated on a capsule collection that included camo joggers, a denim jacket and a graphic T-shirt. The event — which was live-streamed on Tmall — is representative of the brand’s focus on creating unique and engaging events to connect with its customer base.

“To me, A&F represents a casual, fun, adventurous lifestyle and the collection I helped design with the A&F team is a perfect fit for that,” Huang said.

Stacia Andersen, the Abercrombie brand president, said, “The Tmall Club Event blends our physical brand experience with a powerful online platform and community, providing unique, engaging activations and adventures for our customers whether they are online or in-store.”

According to Abercrombie, two-thirds of tickets for the event were sold out in the first minute available; sales in the first 23 minutes exceeded the whole-day sales on launch day a year ago; celebrity codesigned jackets and T-shirts sold out in 10 minutes after going live; the live-stream had four times the number of viewers versus the live-stream on launch day a year ago, and 95 percent of orders came through a mobile device.