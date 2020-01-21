Abercrombie & Fitch Co. said Tuesday that it received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index, which gauges corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination, employee benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

A&F Co. said it satisfied all of the CEI’s criteria resulting in a 100 percent score and a designation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

“We are committed to embedding equality throughout our organization including our culture, values, partnerships, policies and practices,” said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer at A&F. “Achieving a perfect score for 14 consecutive years is a testament to the values that guide us as a company, and our fundamental belief that embracing diversity in all its forms makes us stronger.” In the early 2000s, the company did face charges of alleged discriminatory hiring practices.

A&F Co.’s brands partner with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, and GLSEN, a leading national education organization creating safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all youth, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression. A&F Co. and its customers have helped raise more than $3 million for these organizations.

“These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do. It is also the best business decision,” said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign.