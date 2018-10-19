Abercrombie & Fitch picked the right week to host a pop-up in New York to promote its Ultra collection of parkas and puffers. With the temperatures diving into winter territory, attendees at Thursday night’s event were more than happy to pick out a coat and slip it on as they left the event at artist Willem de Kooning’s New York City loft on 12th Street.

The pop-up, to which A&F invited its top-tier customers as well as press and influencers, featured a customization shop for the coats, a portrait studio where guests could have their pictures taken by fashion photographer Micaiah Carter, supersized versions of the coats to cuddle into for selfies, and music by Roc Nation New York DJ Ross One.

Among those popping by the event were Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” and actors Keiynan Lonsdale and Derek Chadwick.

The Ultra collection of men’s and women’s coats was inspired by pieces in the 126-year-old brand’s archives and included everything from a subtle Black Watch pattern or a red plaid model to a teddy bear sherpa for women.