ABG Adds Madison Square Garden Veteran to Entertainment Division

Authentic Brands Group is continuing to enhance its focus on entertainment and is bringing on board a seasoned executive with experience in that arena.

Matthew Goldstein, a 20-year veteran who is considered one of the driving forces behind the success of The Madison Square Garden Company’s marketing partnerships team, has joined ABG as senior vice president of entertainment and special projects.

In this newly created role, Goldstein will spearhead the development and expansion of two new divisions within ABG: Authentic Live, the company’s new vertical for branded experiences, hospitality and ticketing, and Authentic Productions, an event and content production arm that will work with all ABG brands and partners globally. He will also develop strategic partnerships for the company’s Entertainment division, with a focus on endorsements, media, content and sports betting. Goldstein will be based in ABG’s New York headquarters.

At MSG, Goldstein helped transform how the company views and creates strategic partnerships by establishing relationships with professional sports teams, music venues, hospitality companies and arenas and working with them to create large-scale events such as Hulu: Your Attention Please, Chase Sound Check and One Night Only in partnership with Anheuser-Busch. Prior to MSG, Goldstein worked for Fox, CoxReps, Abigail Michaels Concierge and LifeAt.

“Matthew is a seasoned industry leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic mind-set to ABG,” said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at ABG. “His proven track record in creating high-profile, brand-building partnerships with some of the industry’s biggest artists is a valuable attribute that we believe will help drive new growth for ABG’s entertainment brands and business verticals.”

“I have been admiring ABG’s innovative approach to brand-building and watching the company’s success for many years,” Goldstein said. “I’m thrilled to join this world-class team and looking forward to helping to maximize ABG’s efforts in reimagining valuable global brands through immersive, fan-focused experiences.”

ABG owns or works with more than 30 lifestyle brands including Sports Illustrated, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammed Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale and Forever 21.