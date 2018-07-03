Authentic Brands Group has closed on its acquisition of the Nine West and Bandolino brands for the footwear and handbag categories.

ABG, a brand management firm, acquired the intellectual property assets from bankrupt Nine West Holdings Inc. The acquisition brings ABG’s footwear and accessories business to more than $2 billion in global retail sales, and gives the company’s total brand portfolio nearly $8 billion in retail sales.

ABG now has 33-plus brands in its portfolio and a global footprint with more than 50,000 points of sale across luxury, specialty, department store and e-commerce channels. With retail partners, the group also has more than 4,381 branded freestanding stores and shops-in-shop globally.

Jamie Salter, chairman and chief executive officer, said since ABG won the bidding for the brands, the company has “received an outpouring of interest from retailers, distributors and new licensing partners.”

The company is in the process of developing near-term and long-term strategies for the brands, and said it would enhance the brands’ market positioning through refreshed creative, engaging digital campaigns and key influencer partnerships.

ABG has tapped Marc Fisher Footwear to operate the footwear businesses and Signal Products Inc. to operate the handbag and small leather goods businesses.

ABG plans to expand the brands into new categories, including sportswear, outerwear, swimwear, intimates, fragrance, sleepwear and home. It is also looking at the possibility of expanding the brands into new territories.

Among the brands in ABG’s portfolio are Juicy Couture, Aéropostale, Thalia, Neil Lane, Judith Leiber, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Taryn Rose, Hickey Freeman, Hart Schaffner Marx and Prince.