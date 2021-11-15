×
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

ABG Buys U.K.-based Photo Archive to License, Market Celebrity Images

Iconic Images has the rights to millions of photos in fashion, music and pop culture.

Iconic Images owns this image of
Iconic Images owns this image of Dolly Parton from 1978. Morgan Media Partners/Ed Caraeff

Authentic Brands Group already owns the rights to some of the world’s biggest entertainers, including Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Now, the New York-based brand manager has made a deal to acquire the images of a lot more household names.

On Monday, ABG acquired Iconic Images, a U.K.-based photo house that has the rights to millions of images in fashion, rock ‘n roll, film, politics, royalty and pop culture. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the acquisition will be the first within a Fine Arts vertical ABG is creating within its Entertainment division.

Through this acquisition, ABG will own and manage the rights to the entire Iconic Images photography archive, including fine art prints from acclaimed photographers Ed Caraeff, Eva Sereny, Ted Williams and Terry O’Neill, as well as photos of musical icons and Hollywood stars such as The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Sinatra, Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, Kate Moss and others. These images will be used on a variety of licensed merchandise, as well as at events, exhibitions and endorsement deals.

English singer and musician Elton John jumping in the air whilst playing the piano during a live performance, circa 1970s.
Elton John during a live performance, circa 1970s. Morgan Media Partners/Ed Caraeff

“ABG is already home to the most iconic names in entertainment including Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali. Iconic Images’ unparalleled archive is a natural fit for ABG’s portfolio,” said Marc Rosen, president, entertainment for ABG. “We continue to explore new and innovative ways to preserve and monetize the most memorable moments and icons in modern pop culture. We are thrilled to establish Fine Arts as ABG’s newest vertical with the acquisition of Iconic Images and excited to continue investing in art and photography.”

Robin Morgan, founder of Iconic Images, added: “ABG’s expertise in investing in valuable IP, storytelling and marketing is what makes the acquisition of Iconic Images an organic fit. ABG has a proven ability in unique storytelling and marketing, and I am thrilled to join forces with this esteemed organization.”

Morgan, a one-time editor of the Sunday Times of London who created Iconic Images seven years ago, will remain with the company under ABG.

