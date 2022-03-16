L.A.’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to Honor Sir Steve McQueen, Miky Lee and Tilda Swinton

Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host its second annual gala on Oct. 15 in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

The night is held to raise funds for the museum’s film and educational programming. At last year’s event, more than $11 million was collected for the cause; it was co-chaired by actor Robert Pattinson and singer-songwriter H.E.R.

This year the gala will be co-chaired by Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o, Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy. The evening will honor filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, producer Miky Lee and actress Tilda Swinton.

McQueen, director of “12 Years A Slave” — which won three Academy Awards including Best Picture — will be awarded the Vantage Award (given to those who “helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives” in film), while Lee, who serves as the Academy Museum board’s vice chair, will be given the Pillar Award (for “leadership and support” for the museum) and Swinton — who took home Best Supporting Actress for Tony Gilroy’s “Michael Clayton” at the 2008 Oscars — will receive the Visionary Award (honoring “an artist or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the art of cinema”). Rolex, the official watch partner and a founding supporter of the museum, has been announced as lead sponsor.

“Our inaugural gala in 2021 was a wonderful celebration of the artists and patrons of the Academy Museum,” said Academy Museum director and president Bill Kramer in a statement. “It was an incredible reminder of the power, artistry, diversity, and resilience of our film industry. At our 2022 gala, we are deeply honored to recognize three members of our international film community whose outstanding achievements inspire us all: Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton. We express our gratitude to Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy, and Lupita Nyong’o for hosting this important evening and to Rolex for being a steadfast and engaged supporter of the Academy Museum Gala and global cinema.”