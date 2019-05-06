The ACE Awards will be held in New York on June 10 at Cipriani 42nd Street. The Accessories Council will again toast leaders in the accessories category and has already set honorees for the evening.

Winners include 10 Corso Como, for the retail influencer award; the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the philanthropy award; Ciara for the style icon award; Columbia Sportswear for the legacy award; Jackie Demeterio for the style ambassador award; Kering Eyewear for the Business Visionary Award; Rachael Ray for the business launch award; Rent the Runway for the retail innovative award; Saks Fifth Avenue for the retailer of the year award; Sperry for the sustainability award; Steve Madden for the Visionary Award, and Todd Snyder for the designer of the year/collaboration award.

The 2019 president’s award will be given to Steven Roberts and RJ Graziano.

Awards sponsors include Coterie, Marchon, Sperry, Caleres, Collection 18, Judith Leiber, LIM College, Ross, Signal Brands, Swarovski and TJX.

Accessories Council president Karen Giberson said of the winners: “Our 2019 ACE Award honoree lineup is an extraordinary mix of retailers, brands and individuals who exemplify excellence in the industry and continuously find new ways to grow a business, and we can’t wait to celebrate their accomplishments in June.”