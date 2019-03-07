The Accessories Council today announced a new award for design excellence, established to mark its 25th anniversary.

The Design Excellence Awards will feature 15 categories including handbags, personal accessories, jewelry, watches, eyewear, footwear, and tech and innovation. There will be a hall of fame award, and an NPD award given to a product based on numeric sales growth.

To be considered, the product must be available for purchase in the U.S. through Dec. 31.

Entrants can file their bid for an award now through June 21 at the Accessory Council’s web site. Between four and five finalists will be chosen as official nominees, based on their design, point of view, innovation and functionality.

Winners will be awarded with a certificate, a trophy and a marquee logo to use in the marketing and packaging of products.

This awards ceremony does not replace the council’s annual ACE Awards — a marquee event held to honor industry veterans.

“It’s an important time to give our industry a marquee to tag and identify excellent products. Our hope is that we will help stimulate sales and awareness at the wholesale and retail level,” said Karen Giberson, Accessories Council president.

“The right product at the right quality, the right price, and at the right time can make or break companies in our industry. The Accessory Council’s Design Excellence Awards will provide the platform to celebrate the products that got this equation right and raised the bar for everyone else,” Thomas Burkhardt, senior vice president of global brands, marketing and design at Marchon, added. He is serving as chairman of the Accessories Council’s design excellence committee.