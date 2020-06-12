The Accessories Council has begun accepting entries for its second annual Design Excellence Awards. Applications will remain open through July 26.

Brands, entrepreneurs and fashion-related companies can enter into categories including handbags, fine jewelry, footwear and sustainability. This year, the council will introduce a special PPE category for excellence in the design of personal protective equipment. The PPE category winner will be able to choose a COVID-19 relief charity that will receive a donation on their behalf.

All entries must be new products introduced to market between October and December 2020.

The Accessories Council says it will take extra strides this year to encourage applications from a diverse array of applicants and also grant awards to a diverse group of winners. All awards will be announced on Sept. 3.